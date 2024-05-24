Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 100.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $201,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

DHR stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.