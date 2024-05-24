Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $898,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,183. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.37.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

