Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $965,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $172.67 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

