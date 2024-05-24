Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.91. 7,135,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

