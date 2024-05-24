Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $1.97 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Skopos Labs Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

ACN stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $300.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,752. The stock has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.49. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $285.18 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.