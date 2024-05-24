Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $623,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 920,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,362. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $211.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.