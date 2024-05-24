Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $711,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 161,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

DUK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.17. 1,849,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

