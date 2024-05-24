Skopos Labs Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,954,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.