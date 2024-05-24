Skopos Labs Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.06. 3,381,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,264. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.