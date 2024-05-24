Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Up 6.2%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.30. 29,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 25,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $810.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

