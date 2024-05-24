SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CFO Sells $1,209,785.98 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,209,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,914 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 238,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,010. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 139.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SkyWest by 2,109.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.