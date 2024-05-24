SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CFO Sells $1,209,785.98 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,209,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,914 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SkyWest Stock Performance
SKYW stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 238,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,010. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $79.56.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest
SkyWest Company Profile
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWest
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.