Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 15050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOT.UN. Cormark reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The firm has a market cap of C$48.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

