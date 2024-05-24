SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

SM stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

