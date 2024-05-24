SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.11% of SMART Global worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $20.18 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

