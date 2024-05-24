Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Snail in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Snail had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%.

Snail Trading Up 4.6 %

About Snail

Shares of Snail stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.82. Snail has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

