Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sony Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Report on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.