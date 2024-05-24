SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 1% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.04. 5,674,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 48,031,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,515 shares of company stock worth $2,164,925. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.