S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

