SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,082,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 768,605 shares.The stock last traded at $22.57 and had previously closed at $22.53.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,738,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.