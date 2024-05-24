SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

KBE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 661,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

