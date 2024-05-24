SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $544.00. 477,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,414. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.61.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

