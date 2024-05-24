Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Spectris Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

