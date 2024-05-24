SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

SSP Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

