Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Insider Sells C$264,160.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Alvaro sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$264,160.00.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Standard Lithium

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.