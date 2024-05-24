Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,756,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $7,752,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $7,814,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,042,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

