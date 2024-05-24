Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Star Equity Price Performance
NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Star Equity Company Profile
