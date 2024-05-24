Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SBUX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 10,744,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282,116. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
