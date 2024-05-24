Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 10,744,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282,116. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

