Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.35. 4,608,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,032,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $342,050 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

