Status Price Hits $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $142.34 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

