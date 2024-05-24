Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $170.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,122 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

