Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target to C$3.00

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.80 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.29.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CVE:FL opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.38. Frontier Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

