Stifel Nicolaus Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $825.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $825.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $935.63.

DECK opened at $904.65 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $871.93 and a 200-day moving average of $790.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

