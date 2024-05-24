Stifel Nicolaus Trims Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Target Price to $85.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $40.58 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

