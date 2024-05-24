Stifel Nicolaus Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $690.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.68.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.26 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.