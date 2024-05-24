Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.24 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $269.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

