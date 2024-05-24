StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.55.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 21.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

