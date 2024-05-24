StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of DLA opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Apparel Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Featured Stories

