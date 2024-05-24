StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.62. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mexco Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

