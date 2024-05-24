StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

