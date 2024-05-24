StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.