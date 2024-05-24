StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
VolitionRx Stock Up 2.6 %
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
