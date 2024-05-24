StockNews.com Downgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WPP Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WPP opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

