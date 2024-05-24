StockNews.com Downgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Sell

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

