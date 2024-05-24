StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 4.8 %

Koss stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of -0.71. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Insider Transactions at Koss

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

