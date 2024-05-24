StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
