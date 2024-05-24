StockNews.com Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

