Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.46. 277,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 932,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

