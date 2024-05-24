StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 15.4%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 212,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 170,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

