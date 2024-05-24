Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.77. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

