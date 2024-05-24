Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 3.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 422,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 558,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -49.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

